Richard K Miller passed on June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born September 6, 1941.As many of you know, Richard was a kind, loving man who made a business of his own called Richard Miller Motorcycles. He began selling them off of our front porch and then the story began.Dad was fun, outgoing and passionate about whatever he did. He will be missed for his fun loving, tremendous wit and conversation.Surviving members of the family include his sister Victoria A Lee, Daughters Melody Miller and Candy Miller. Candy's children; Cassie Collins, Sarah Collins, Racheal Collins and Michael Collins. Richard also has three great grand children Isla Kirkpatrick and Lena Manchester and Bodi KoenigAyers Family Cremation is handling the arrangements and Dad's burial will be at Sunset Memorial. Any services have to be held at a different date with today's covid 19 restrictions.Dad will be laid to rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2 pm.Thank you for all of the caregivers for your love, support of Dad's needs throughout. For those that know of "Spike" he has a new loving home with one of Candy's daughters home so he is in good hands.