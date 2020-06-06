Richard K. Miller
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard K Miller

Richard K Miller passed on June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born September 6, 1941.
As many of you know, Richard was a kind, loving man who made a business of his own called Richard Miller Motorcycles. He began selling them off of our front porch and then the story began.
Dad was fun, outgoing and passionate about whatever he did. He will be missed for his fun loving, tremendous wit and conversation.
Surviving members of the family include his sister Victoria A Lee, Daughters Melody Miller and Candy Miller. Candy's children; Cassie Collins, Sarah Collins, Racheal Collins and Michael Collins. Richard also has three great grand children Isla Kirkpatrick and Lena Manchester and Bodi Koenig
Ayers Family Cremation is handling the arrangements and Dad's burial will be at Sunset Memorial. Any services have to be held at a different date with today's covid 19 restrictions.
Dad will be laid to rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2 pm.
Thank you for all of the caregivers for your love, support of Dad's needs throughout. For those that know of "Spike" he has a new loving home with one of Candy's daughters home so he is in good hands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ayers Family Cremation
2620 Jacobs Ave
Eureka, CA 95501
707-269-7160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved