Richard (Dick) Lauer passed away peacefully August 5, 2019. His wife Carol of 70 years and his daughter Linda Anderson were at his side. Dick was born in Racine Wisconsin on November 12, 1927. The family moved to California In 1934. Dick lived In Oakland until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps near the end of WWII and served in the Occupation of Germany. Dick had a long career with J. C. Penney as Advertising and Visual Merchandise Manager. He retired after 34 years as District Visual Manager of a number of stores. Dick's job caused us to move several times. We lived in Oakland, Hayward, Pleasant Hill, Carmichael, and Pleasanton and back to Carmichael for 24 years. Wnen Dick retired he and Carol moved to Eureka to be by their daughter Linda. Dick found a hobby making beautiful unusual birdhouses out of old barn wood and driftwood. We had fun selling our birdhouses and Carol's painted wood folk art pieces at local craft fairs for about three years. He also enjoyed gardening so we always had lovely gardens and flowers. We spent time traveling in our motorhome, camping, and visiting the other western states. We loved traveling and went to Europe for a 21-day tour but our favorite way to travel was taking cruises and we took many, enjoying several trips with good friends Dick was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years and we enjoyed many evenings with friends there. Dick's favorite job turned out to be a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital. When he applied they were happy to have someone familiar with sales and he became the gift shop manager for the next 15 years. He purchased all the merchandise sold in the shop. He put in long hours and loved every minute. He enjoyed all the people and volunteers, especially the ones that worked In the gift shop. Dick had a great sense of humor. He was a kind and loving father, husband and grandfather He was preceded in death by his son David and his sister Jean Acedo. He is survived by wife Carol and Daughter Linda Anderson, his sister Joyce Andrade, grandson Aaron Lauer, great granddaughter Annette in Davis, granddaughter Elizabeth Elasowich and husband Adam of Mill Valley, and great granddaughter's Rosemary and Marigold, nephew Jeffery Hesemeyer and wife Diane of Winters, and several nieces and nephews. There will not be a service at Dick's request. There will be a small family gathering to fulfill his wishes at another time. Memorial donations in memory of Dick can be made to Hospice, St. Joseph volunteers, or an animal shelter, of your choice.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 13, 2019