RICHARD E.

ROBERTSON



Richard E, Robertson on April 15, 2019, age 87 went to be with the Lord. Born in San Luis Obispo, raised in Pismo Beach where he excelled in scuba diving and clamming. Moved to Long Beach where in High School years he was in sports and Drama. In college he completed Engineering Drafting before enlisting in the Navy. Back in Santa Maria he was active in the Santa Maria Touring Society. On a blind date he met his wife Vicki. They were married for 61 years. Their three children Linda, Tina, and Richie were involved in sports, camping, dirt bike riding.

In Humboldt County he was active in the Sports Booster Club at Fortuna High School. He played the Train Conductor in the College of the Redwoods performance of Music Man. He had an excellent voice and often sang to his family. He was a great arm-chair coach to his kids and grand-kids and was famous for his "Second Effort Pep Talk".

He is survived by his wife Vicki, children Linda Pozun (Jerry), Tina Robertson, Rich Robertson (Colleen). Six grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren.

We are grateful to the Fortuna Rehab staff for their excellent care, and to Hospice for their kind and generous support.

The family is celebrating his life knowing he is at peace and celebrating his rewards in heaven. He will be buried at the State Veterans Cemetery at Igo near Redding. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 20, 2019