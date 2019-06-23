Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD SANDBERG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD SANDBERG

Richard"Tony" Sandberg, age 62, passed away Sunday, June 9th, 2019. Tony was born in Crescent City, Ca., June 12th, 1956 to Richard"Sandy" Sandberg and Bertha Sandberg.

Tony loved working anywhere in trees and forests. He was a great climber and could work wonders with trees. He also worked a lot of years in logging and could do any job to be done whether it was yarder or cat logging. He also drove a lumber truck for a while after completing a truck driving school. In his younger years, he was a mill worker, tree planter and a firefighter for a while. He loved fishing, hunting, panning for gold. He did the best he could at the game of golf also. He also liked Sci-Fi movies and music. He played guitar every chance he got for anyone who would listen, or just himself.

Tony lived his last years in Fortuna after leaving Brookings, Oregon. In his younger years, he lived in Marin County in Novato, Ca., and then Weott in 1969. He attended Miranda Jr High and South Fork High. Tony was a good person with a big heart. He will be remembered and remain in all of our hearts forever. He will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank the wonderful people from Resolution Care, and Hospice of Humbolt for all the care they provided. Their contributions cannot be measured.

He is survived by his older brother Ron Sandberg and wife Debra, sister Terry Barfoot and husband Neil Barfoot, his sons Steven Sandberg and David Sandberg, his Uncles Albert Tatro, and Jerry Tatro and wife Sally of Brookings, Oregon, daughter in law Shady Montanez, grandchildren Shay and Lucis Sandberg, Keaneu, Evan, Ashanti, Heaven and Mayanna Montanez. Nieces and nephews Heather Giles, Aaron Sandberg and Joshua Sandberg, Carissa Blank and Brian Blank, and many Great nieces and nephews as well. Tony had many friends, too many to mention, but his friend Bryan Moore would be near the top of that list. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Newburg Retirement Center at 2401 Newburg Ct, Fortuna Ca., 95540. The center doesn't allow pets. Food and beverages will be served. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Humboldt. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019