Richard Sherry
1976 - 2020
Richard Sherry

ARCATA, CA - Richard Sherry, 44, died unexpectedly on June 4, 2020, at his residence in Arcata, CA. He was born on March 19, 1976, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Thomas C. and Barbra A. (Compo) Sherry.
Rich graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, Class of 1994. He attended North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, NY where he studied Environmental Science and Forestry. He owned his own Landscaping and gardening business in Humboldt County, CA. He was an outdoor enthusiast, Arborist, and Bonsai Artist.
He is survived by His Mother and Father, Thomas C. and Barbara A. Sherry of Ogdensburg, NY; His Brother and Sister-in-Law, Thomas B. and Katherine E. (Horan) Sherry of Vacaville, CA; and his only Niece and Nephew, Sierra H. and Rourke B. Sherry of Vacaville, CA. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, as well as numerous cousins; and countless friends in NY and CA.

Published in Times-Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.
