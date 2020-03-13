|
RICK HORNSBY
1959-2020
Rick Hornsby went to be with the Lord early in the morning of March 10th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed peacefully with his Wife, Daughter, and Brother by his side. Rick was born in Eureka to Jodie and Valeta Hornsby and was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County. He loved to spend time outdoors at both the beach and in the mountains where he enjoyed hunting for deer and agates. He cherished his time with his grandchildren, especially teasing them and "poking their dots". He worked for O&M for nearly 30 years as a welder and could fix anything. He was a hard working, fun-loving, gentle-hearted teddy bear who left us too soon.
Rick is survived by his Wife Anne Roete-Hornsby, Daughter Brittanie Hornsby, Brother and Sister in law Dave & Wendy Hornsby, Stepson Domenic Belli & wife Heather, Stepson
Andrew Belli & wife Deanna, Stepdaughter Laura Hastings & husband Robert, his Grandkids, Alexandra & Aria Belli, Nathen Kindred, Adriana & Anthony Belli, Katie & Kameron Hastings, Nephews Chris, Nick, Ryan and Sam Hornsby, and Niece Jordan Hendrix, Great Nieces Adalynn, Riley, Finley and Aaliyah, and Great Nephew Peyton. There will be a service and celebration Saturday, March 14 at 10 am at Wood Street Chapel in Fortuna. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 13, 2020