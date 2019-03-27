RICK L. FROST



1950 - 2019

Rick Frost was born in Eureka, CA. He passed peacefully at home in Antioch, CA with family and friends at his side.

Rick grew up in Fortuna, CA, graduated from FUHS in 1968, and served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany in the Vietnam War and later in Pearl Harbor, HI. He was employed by Pac Bell/AT&T for 20 years in various data management positions. He later worked for the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory.

Rick loved spending time with his family, friends, and special neighbors. He enjoyed music (particularly the blues), cooking, gardening, the ocean/beaches, a good thunderstorm, and NHRA drag racing.

Rick will be remembered as an easy going guy, friend to many, a loving son, brother, and uncle, always eager to lend a helping hand.

Rick is survived by his mother Gloria Frost of Gig Harbor, WA; sister Cindy Brooks (husband Jim) of Gig Harbor, WA; nephews Jeff Brooks, Travis Brooks (wife Alyssa). Rick was predeceased by his father Elmer (Jack) Frost, and his brother Barry Frost.

In keeping with Rick's wishes, no services will be held. His ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Rick's family sends sincere thanks to his amazing doctors, Hospice and caregiver team. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to Hospice East Bay, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, or in Rick's memory.