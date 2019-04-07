Resources More Obituaries for RIPPLE SCHUMAKER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RIPPLE SCHUMAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers RIPPLE SCHUMAKER



David Ripple Schumaker, educator, birder, photographer, horseman, and author, passed away on December 7, 2018 from a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Patricia Schumaker, his daughter, Jasmine Schumaker, grandson Corbin Chilles, and sisters Lee Jilka and Jane Dawson.

David was born June 29, 1940, in Schenectady, NY. He graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena, California. He was in the first graduating class at Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, where he also worked for the Watsonville Register Pajaronian newspaper with Sam Vestal, a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a BA in biology and also worked at the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park conducting bird research with Dr. Bill Hamilton.

He had a successful 20-year career as a science teacher and department head at San Lorenzo Valley High School in Felton, California. He worked to develop a curriculum emphasizing critical thinking and scientific methodology. He then served as principal of White Oak High School in Ben Lomond, California, and was principal of New Brighton Middle School in Capitola, California. Here he contributed to many innovative programs in critical thinking, cooperative learning, "Thinking Maps," and many others. During this time, he also consulted for many schools in the U.S. and Europe. He then worked as a director of a consortium for the State of California, coordinating funds and programs for Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties. Next, David was hired as Superintendent for Mountain Valley School District in Hayfork, California. He continued to bring new educational ideas to the district, and the elementary school became a Distinguished California School as a result. He was also very involved in Combined Driving, a sport with horses and carriages driving on an obstacle course. While in Hayfork, he hosted the Trinity Combined Driving Event for several years, attended by drivers and horses from all over the West. During this time, he also used his vast experience in education to co-author the popular book "Being A Successful Principal," with William Sommers.

He and his wife Pat then retired to McKinleyville, California, where his life-long interest in birds led him to serve on the board of Godwit Days and volunteer and mentor at the bird monitoring station at the Klamath and Humboldt Bay Bird Observatories. He also pursued his passion for photography, exhibiting his photos in various local shows.

His great curiosity about the world around him made him an avid participant in everything he touched. His good humor, enthusiasm, and very outgoing personality made him many friends, and he will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Merryman's Beach House on Moonstone Beach, in Trinidad, California. If you wish, bring pictures of David and memories to share. For information call (707) 834-1928. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Klamath Bird Observatory (www.klamathbird.org/donate). Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries