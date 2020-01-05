|
RITA OLESEN
The family of Rita Olesen regrets to report her passing November 25, 2019. Born in Texas, Rita grew up in Southern California, moving to Humboldt County, California while in junior high. She lived there nearly 75 years before moving to Forest Grove, Oregon. Rita was the epitome of a talented and resourceful, imaginative and hardworking wife and mother. Her eight children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember handmade clothes, party dresses, quilts, stuffed toys, costumes, and more that equaled or surpassed those found in stores today. There were artfully designed and personalized birthday cakes for young and old alike, as well as many wedding and celebration creations for both family and friends. Special events and holiday meals were wondrous gatherings of family and friends who filled her home to bursting. She admitted once that as a girl, she had wanted to be a Home Economics instructor or Dietician. Up to the time her health began to waver, she would have bested a professional working in either field. And let us not forget her gardening, canning, and flowers.
Service to one's community is not always found in the committees and volunteer organization one joins. Service is always initiated in the values and integrity taught in the home. Rita exemplified honesty, kindness, hard work, and ownership of one's actions. She shared these values with both family and friends.
Rita never sought the limelight and she never failed to keep a promise to help. She was a diligent and overworked caregiver to every family member. Additionally, Rita was a long-time member of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies. She held the senior position of Noble Grand of Lodge 197 of Fortuna several times during her active membership.
Above all, Rita will be greatly missed by her children Dianna, Andrew, Mardith, Jim, George, Carol, and Sharon. Rita was preceded in death by her husband James (2005) and her son David (2007).
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 5, 2020