ROBERT 'BOB' BUGBEE
1928-2019
Robert Wayne "Bob" Bugbee passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 at Mad River Hospital in Arcata with his girls by his side.
Born on May 19, 1928 in Eureka CA, Bob was the 3rd child born to Clark and Mae Bugbee of Grizzly Bluff. He attended the one room elementary school house in Grizzly Bluff, with his siblings, during their humble beginnings. Bob graduated from Ferndale High in 1946, as a decorated Wildcat, earning the honor of a 4-H All Star and an invitation to Boys' State in 1945.
Bob excelled on the court and behind the plate, but was best known for his gridiron toughness, earning the sports writers' nickname of "Bullet Bugbee" and a full-ride Football scholarship to Santa Clara University. In 1999, Bob was named to the Humboldt- Del Norte All Century Football Team for his outstanding stats as a Defensive Back. Dad, you are our M.V.P.!
Young Bob sported the "tough guy" image, but when he met his high school sweetheart, Katherine Anderson, it was a complete game changer. Marrying Kay on October 24, 1948, was the "best morning of his life", as they tied the knot on the altar of Assumption Catholic Church in Ferndale, at 11:00 am, smiling ear to ear! They honeymooned a few years before Bob was drafted into the Korean War. Returning to Kay in 1953, they were both ready to build their life together, which was to include their 4 daughters: Connie Jane, Barbie Kay, Peggy Ann and Krissy Mae.
Bob's 40 year career in the petroleum industry included owning and operating the Texaco Distributorship. Together Bob and Kay grew it into a successful business, always treating customers fairly, and developing many friendships along the way.
Experiencing the "Honor Flight" to Washington DC, with his brother Jim, brought Bob peace and closure and a deep sense of pride for his country.
Bob loved buck hunting. He cherished his time on the mountain, scoping for horns, with his brothers Jim and Jack, his sons in law, many nephews, and his good friend, Lowell Allen. Each hunting day would be topped off at the Petrolia homestead, sharing tall-tailed stories and cocktails with the guys and Grams.
Bob is survived by his sister, Joyce Coppini, sisters-in-law Marie Bugbee and Maxine Freson and lifelong dearest friend, Esther Allen; daughters and sons-in- law Connie and Dave Jones, Barb and Kim Lucas, Peggy and Louie Valadao, and Kristine and Steve Neel; Grandchildren: Ross and Kelly Killingsworth, Riley and Rhianna Killingsworth, Karlie Jones and Hannah and Jesse Ozanian; Travis Genzoli and Cassidy Ross; Dane and Emily Valadao, Dustin and Karla Valadao and Margo Valadao; Erika Neel, Nicolette Neel and Jillian Neel; Great Grandchildren: Danica, Shelby, and Maci Killingsworth, Beau, Brody, and Kash Killingsworth, Jack, Blake, and George Valadao, Leo Ross, Penelope Valadao, and Opal Ozanian .
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Kay Bugbee, his son Donald Robert Bugbee, his parents Clark and Mae Bugbee, his in-laws Harry and Jane Anderson, brothers Adrian, Jim and Jack Bugbee, his sister Mary Jorgensen, and his companions, Erma Bettendorf and Joann McKenzie.
The only thing that exceeded Bob's generosity was his desire to remain anonymous in his giving.
Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 1690 Janes Road in Arcata at 10:00 am with the Celebration of Life immediately following at Sequoia Conference Center 901 Myrtle Ave, Eureka. Viewing will be open to all on Thursday November 21, 2019 @ Paul's Chapel in Arcata from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
Bob loved and supported Mercy Hospice Mt Shasta for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mercy Hospice Mt Shasta 914 Pine St, Mt Shasta CA 96067.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 19, 2019