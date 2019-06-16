ROBERT DWAIN BLAIR



Robert Dwain Blair, 77, died on May 28, 2019, at his home in McKinleyville, CA. Robert was born on June 6, 1941, in Kelso, WA. He retired in 2003 from Louisiana Pacific, after working for 43 years in the timber industry. He loved having nice cars and working on them. He loved fishing and tied his own flies. He had a happy childhood growing up at the Woods and Jewett ranches in southern Humboldt. He attended South Fork High School and enjoyed spending time with Irene and Marjorie, his cousins. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and never missed a game on television. He loved working in his yard, and made every bush into a shrub! He loved his dogs and hiked the Hammond Trail every day with his longtime friend, Maria Vincent, and her dogs.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel May Ray, whom he was married to for 43 years, and also his son, Robert D. Blair Jr.

Robert was survived by his oldest daughter, Barbara Hillman and Rowdy Hillman of Orleans; daughter Lori Sallady and Tim Sallady of Arcata; Grandchildren, Amanda Karonopoulos of Gasquet, Tabitha Frain of Crescent City, Rowdy Hillman Jr of Orleans, Chelsea Blair of Bakersfield, Felicia Blair of Bakersfield, Tiffany Blair of Bakersfield, Matthew Sallady of Florida, Stephanie Sallady of McKinleyville, and Taylor Sallady of Billings, MT; Great grandchildren, Maximus Karanopoulos of Gasquet, Nicodemus Karanopoulos of Gasquet, Ophelia Karanopoulos of Gasquet, Emma Hillman of Orleans, Shasta Hillman of Orleans, Judy Hillman of Orleans, Lavender Hillman of Orleans, Jasmine Vasquez of Crescent City; and there are numerous nieces and nephews, and other friends and relatives.

There will be no public memorials. I THANK YOU, LORD

by Robert Blair



I love to thank you, my dear, sweet Lord,

Each day I praise His name.

He has forgiven all my sins,

And took away my shame.



His love has overwhelmed me,

My heart is filled with glee.

I want the whole wide world to know

That Jesus does love me.



He made the earth, the sun, and stars,

And everything I see.

Oh what joy, to know in my heart

In His image, He made me.

He lifts me up when I am down

How great to feel His love

And with His grace, He provides a place,

For me, with Him, above.

(5/19/88)