Robert E. Imperiale Jr.
Robert E. Imperiale Jr. (Randy) was born in Healdsburg, Ca. on May 19, 1947 and passed away peacefully in Eureka, Ca. on October 10, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.
Randy spent his childhood in Cloverdale,Ca. until his father's trucking and logging operation relocated to Eureka,Ca. Randy graduated from Eureka High School. While in Eureka, Randy met and married the late Donna Dysert and they had two children, Rene' lmperiale-Egan and Rhett Imperiale.
Randy was a talented mechanic and had a passion for fast cars and motorcycles. He moved his family to Auburn, Ca. so he could work for a well-known motorcycle dealership. On the weekends Randy raced dirt bikes in the hills and raced flat track throughout the Sacramento valley. After a few years the family moved back to Humboldt County and settled in Fortuna where Randy worked with his father as a log truck driver and mechanic. He loved hauling logs and was widely known as an exceptional mechanic. He continued to race motorcycles and starting racing stock cars where he was known to be fearless. In the late 1970's, Randy purchased some log trucks from his father and opened a truck repair shop, which he enjoyed until his retirement.
Randy also loved the outdoors. He had a passion for hunting and fishing that took him to faraway places such as Russia, Mexico, China, Africa, South America and Alaska. Many great memories were made with friends and family on these trips.
In 2006, Randy married his wife Emelia (Cookie) and welcomed her children Zack and Nicole into the family. Randy and Cookie enjoyed traveling to Mexico annually and have many fond memories there together. Once retired, Randy settled at Ruth Lake with Cookie where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends with great food and even better memories. Recently, Randy spent much of his time in his comfortable chair, with his beloved dogs by his side overlooking the scenic lake view.
Randy is preceded in death by his mother Donna, father Robert Imperiale, and younger brother Robin Imperiale. Randy is survived by his wife, Emelia (Cookie); his children Rene' lmperiale-Egan (husband John Egan), and Rhett Imperiale (wife Kristi Imperiale); his grandchildren Peyton Imperiale- Long (husband Cody Long),Gage Imperiale and Jared Egan; Cookie's children, Zack Wilson and daughter Nicole Spencer; sister Becky Milsom. Randy will also be greatly missed by his close friends Gene and Judy Lombardo, Denise Rudolph and Ann Sullivan and her son Ron.
Per Randy's wishes, there will be a private family gathering in his honor at Ruth Lake.
Randy was a proud cancer survivor and bravely fought lung cancer to the end. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Humane Society in his honor.