ROBERT 'ROBBIE' EVANS
1981-2019
It is with broken hearts that the family of Robert
"Robbie" Thomas Evans announces his passing October 15th, 2019. Robbie was the first-born son to Katherine Evans Knox and third son to Wayne Earl Evans on January 4th, 1981 in Garberville, CA. Robbie spent the first few years of his life with his three brothers,
Jason, Danny and little brother Ryan. In 1990 Robbie moved with his mother and Ryan to Los Angeles where the brothers adapted quickly and easily to beach life, ripping around on roller blades and riding waves on a boogie board.
A life-long athlete, Robbie played basketball, football and baseball. But true calling wasn't found on a court or field. From a young age, he was most comfortable on the back of a horse especially his favorite, Tonka. Robbie found his passion competing in rodeos as a bronco rider and spent much of his youth chasing buckles. Robbie also loved to ride motorcycles, fish and hunt especially with his deceased Grandpa Jim (d. 2011). His other passions included raising and breeding hound dogs/
bucking stock.
Even though he spent most of his time on the back of a horse Robbie still found time to meet the love of his life, Lauren Sanders. Sadly, their love didn't last long as she passed in 2011 but they did have one son, Lane Evans (14) and spent some fun years laughing, ranching, hunting with grandpa, and never missing an opportunity to moon each other. You could say they were over the moon.
Robbie then reconnected with a high school flame, Trisha Whitlow, who gave him another son Tuck Evans (5). Robbie and Trisha spent their time together in Oakland Oregon, as partners running their ranch and hound dog/
bucking stock business.
Wherever Robbie went, everyone fell in love. He had an uncanny ability to make you feel important, even if you only met once. As an old soul, you could feel Robbie's love long after first meeting him. There are countless pictures of him playing, wrestling and loving his family. Even after his passing, it's impossible to measure the countless lives he has touched.
Robbie was preceded by wife Lauren Sanders (d. 2011), grandfather Elmo James Knox (d. 2011) grandmother Beverly Schmunk (d. 2018). He is survived by his girlfriend Trisha Whitlow, two sons Lane and Tuck Evans, parents Katherine Knox Evans, Wayne Earl Evans; brother Ryan Evans, (partner Treena and daughter Verona) Danny Evans (son Thomas and three grandkids), brother Jason Evans (partner Jessica, son Beau), step-siblings Rochelle Stewart, Sarina and Antone Martinez; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration potluck will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020, 2pm at Beginnings in Briceland CA (5 Cemetery Road Briceland, CA). In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the fund to support the two boys, Lane and Tuck at Redwood Credit Union, In lieu of flowers, the family requests that if you'd like to give, please donate to the funds to support Lane and Tuck Evans by donating to Redwood Credit Union, Ukiah Branch to Lane(@3167EV) and Tuck (@2068EV).
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 5, 2020