ROBERT F. DILLARD
1930-2019
Robert was born in Eureka, CA in April, 1930. On October 24, 2019 Robert passed away in Scottsdale AZ, at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Robert was a native of Humboldt County, born and raised in Eureka. He loved the area. In 1951-1952 Robert served his country in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Korea. He was married to Joan for 66 years, living in the home he built upon his return.
His passion for vehicles began as a teenager riding motorcycles. Bob worked in the automotive industry for 45 years for 3 dealerships. Most notably careers with Bernie Anderson, and McCrea Nissan as a mechanic and service writer. Friends could rely on Robert for his advice and assistance in any mechanical problems.
Robert enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors; camping, deer hunting and motorcycle riding with his lifelong friends, established during grammar school. Many summers were spent between their cabin at Ruth Lake and traveling to Nevada and Arizona visiting family and friends. In retirement, Robert and Joan rode their Harley on secondary roads to destinations across the country. They rode to Alaska when Bob was 75.
Robert is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Nancy, granddaughter Joanie and her children, Jacksen and Charlie. Sadly, Robert was preceded in death by his friend and only brother Charles, and beloved daughter Laura.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 23, 2020