ROBERT GORDON
WILLIAMS SR.
1934-2019
Gordon was born July 25, 1934. He passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 at his home in Eureka with his wife Pat by his side. He was 85 years old.
He was born in Dermott, Arkansas to Charles and Bertha. His parents divorced when he was young and he moved with his mother to Washington when he was 10 years old. When he was a teenager, his mother remarried and they all moved to Crescent City, california where he graduated from High School. He served in the U.S Army for three years.While in the Army, he was stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and worked at the federalprison. Upon returning from the army,he went to work in the lumber industry in Korbel.
Gordon always wanted to be in Law Enforcement so he applied at the Humboldt County Sheriffs department in 1961. He remained working there until his retirement at the rank of captain in 1990. He was always very proud of his time in Law Enforcement. He made many life long friends during his Law Enforcement Career.
He met his wife Pat In 1960 and they were married in March of 1961.They had been married for 58 years at the time of his death. They had three children together: Robert
Williams Jr., Allen Williams (wife Michaela), and Melissa Williams. He had two grandchildren: Matthew Williams and Jordan
Williams. Gordon also had a daughter from a previous marriage: Cynthia Pili.
He is predeceased in death by his parents: Bertha and Bud Forrest and Charles Williams. Also,his eldest son Robert G.Williams Jr.
Gordon belonged to several organizations. He was a member of the ELK's, and the Masonic lodge. As a member of the Masonic lodge, he became a Shriner and then joined the Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Eureka.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all their help in support in his final days. If you wish to make a donation, please donate to Hospice of Humboldt or any .
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM. It will be held at the Eureka Church of Christ, 1610 "I" St. Eureka, CA. There will be no reception following the service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 3, 2019