ROBERT HASSELL
1961 ~ 2019
"I'm ok buddy, no more sick," and surrounded by his loving family Robert Glen Hassell, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Eureka, California, on July 17, 2019. Robert Glen Hassell, known to many as "Uncle Robert" was born on April 11, 1961 in Kanab, Utah and was raised by his loving mom and dad, Arlene and Gary Kobloth. Diagnosed at birth as having Trisomy 21 or "Down Syndrome" and a life expectancy not to exceed his mid thirties, we have never scene someone with unyielding strength, purpose and transferable happiness.
Robert took advantage of many Redwood Coast Regional Center's programs and while he was involved in Humboldt Community Access Resource Center (HCAR) he spent his time shredding papers while he was in the office, but what he loved most was outings. There was nothing that Robert loved more than introducing himself to new people, "hi, I am Robert Hassell," he would say with a smile. Robert also enjoyed camping, swimming, bowling, building blocks and spaghetti!
Robert is survived by his mom and dad, Arlene and Gary Kobloth, two sisters, Debra Connors and Linda Morris, and his nieces and nephews, Teresa, Paul, Jeremy and Elizabeth. He is also survived by numerous great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene located at 2039 E Street, Eureka, CA 95501 with Pastor Steve officiating. A small reception will follow.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 18, 2019