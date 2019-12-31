|
|
ROBERT 'BOB' HAYNES
1932-2019
Robert F. 'Bob' Haynes passed away peacefully within hours of returning to his home state of California on December 2, 2019 in the attendance of his daughters so honored to be there.
Born March 2, 1932, our father took great pleasure in his upbringing in the Santa Cruz area which provided abundant stories related to life on the coast and adventures in the ocean, such as the day in September 1945 when he and a fellow Boy Scout saved a drowning man, earning them the Boy Scout Life Saving medal. He was raised with a solid work ethic, strong opinions and love for spirited debate.
Joining the Navy in 1950, the Korean War took him away for a few of those years with time spent primarily in Japan, Hawaii and on countless Pacific crossings aboard aircraft carriers where he honed his skills as an aviation structural mechanic. He would return to Santa Cruz where he began his family. He married our mother, Judith Duba and built a family home in time for his son and first daughter.
In the early 1960s, the prospect of partnering in the business S & H Auto Machine (formerly S & H Garage) prompted the relocation to Fortuna, California where the family was completed with the arrival of their second daughter. Dad was particularly proud of his self-employment and was equally pleased to sell the business to long-time employee and friend Rod Thompson when he retired to Washington state with his second wife, Marilyn Long, in 1992.
Retirement came with many transitions. First, a home overlooking the Hood Canal and an abundance of wildlife and time on the water.
Football received much attention and commentary, both college and those Seahawks, although he remained a 49er faithful. Winters were spent as snowbirds traveling in their motorhome and enjoying the sunshine and snow-free days. Ultimately dad would settle for many happy years in the Olympia area where he was active with the senior communities in both Lacey and Olympia. Woodcarving, and being a member of the Capitol Woodcarvers would be a source of great friendships, support, and tall tales.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edith Haynes. He is survived by daughters Melinda (Allen) Swank of Fortuna and Pam (Gary) Mather of McKinleyville. Also son Greg (Susanne) Haynes, grandson Brendan Haynes and great-granddaughter Lila Haynes all of Redding, CA and stepson Mark (Cindy) Long of Colorado. Our family would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the following extended family who provided Dad with great comfort and support:
Providence Hospice of Olympia WA (Toni & Inger), Jackie Mills and all of the Revel Lacey Retirement Community, Bill and Carmel Swank, Rod and Janice Thompson and all of his woodcarving buddies he joined on Tuesday and Friday mornings.
Please join us in memorializing our father with your own celebrations of the best things life has to offer. This might be in front of a football game with excellent food and drinks, looking out at the ocean, having a really good cup of English breakfast tea or sharing a grand story with those you love.
