ROBERT THOMAS

MATTHEWS



1956 - 2019

Robert Thomas Matthews, 62, passed away Feb. 15, 2019 at home in Garberville of natural causes. Bob's wife, Sharon Juanita Matthews, 63, preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2019, of cancer.

Bob was born August 5, 1956 in Garberville. Bob is lovingly remembered by his family and many friends as good-hearted, compassionate, and hard-working. Bob graduated from South Fork High, and then worked in the Garberville area, mainly in logging and construction.

Bob loved skiing and exceled as a downhill racer at Lake Tahoe. There he taught skiing, and groomed slopes for races. In 1996, he and his snow-cat were caught in an avalanche that swept him downhill 1800' and buried him in the cat. His fellow ski-patrolmen rescued him after four hours in 10' of snow trapped in the machine. Not long after that, Bob returned to construction work in the Garberville area, where he met and married Sharon.

Bob is survived by his three siblings, Diane Downie (Paul Shelley), Scott Downie (Catherine Culver), and Edwin Matthews (Penny Rudkin). Bob is also survived by cousins, Patricia Echevarria, and Michael, Thomas and Val O'Kane. Sharon's sons, Eugene, Tracy and Shane join the family in mourning.

Bob was also predeceased by his parents, Robert and Rae Matthews; Rae was the daughter of Joseph and Edith Thomas, early Garberville settlers.

Bob will be remembered at a family memorial service later this Spring. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial contribution to a local animal shelter or the Garberville-Redway Veterinary Group. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary