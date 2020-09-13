1/1
Robert Pixton
1954 - 2020
Robert Pixton

Robert "Bobby" Pixton, 66, of Rohnert Park, returned to flight ascending to the heavens on August 27, 2020 after a decade-long cancer fight.
Born in Butte, Montana to Jane and Jack Pixton, Bob's family moved to Santa Rosa as a young child and Bob remained a Sonoma County resident for the rest of his life. He grew up rooted in aviation with his gaze always skyward. Bob took after his father, brother and sister, all pilots, earning his pilot's license at seventeen and perfecting his craft over the next half-century. A constant presence at the Sonoma County airport, Bob was both an accomplished mechanic and pilot.
The capstone of Bob's career came as a member of Cal Fire's Aviation Support Unit, piloting Air Attack aircraft and Air Tankers over three decades. Bob was a humble leader in precision and efficiency to his fellow pilots and firefighters. After the news of his cancer diagnosis, his determination to fly afforded several additional years in the cockpit as a guardian angel to the State of California.
Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Noreen Halvorsen-Pixton; six children, Crystal, Chanda, Philip, Robby, Chris and TJ; 13 grandchildren; two siblings, Tom Pixton and Shauna Laurell, and predeceased by his sister Leslie Meline.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Contact bobpixtonmemorial@gmail.com for information, and online condolences can be shared at
adobecreekfuneralhome.com. Contributions can be made to the Associated Aerial Firefighters Memorial Fund, AAPMTF, P.O. Box 336, Cloverdale, CA 95425.

Published in Times-Standard on Sep. 13, 2020.
