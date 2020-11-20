Robert Smith MacMullin passed away October 27, 2020 in McKinleyville, CA. Bob was born December 16, 1952 in Hollywood, California to Richard and Barbara MacMullin.He moved to Ohio when he was in high school and graduated from Ottawa Hills High School with a football scholarship to Kalamazoo University in Michigan. However, his dream was to work in the woods so he chose to attend Colorado State University - School of Forestry. He played football for Colorado State only to be "beaten to a pulp by those big farm boys," he was the second smallest player on the team. Focused on forestry and graduating alive he did not return for the second season.After earning a degree in Forest Management in 1976 he worked for the US Forest Service as a fire crew foreman in Safford, Arizona and a professional timber faller. He made his way to the northwest typing resumes in his VW van, which he also lived in. He was hired by Arcata Redwood in 1977. In 1981 he went to work for Simpson Timber. He established MacMullin Forestry & Logging in 1982. He provided services on both public and private timber lands for 38 years as a California Registered Professional Forester and a California Licensed Timber Operator. Bob was a member and served on various boards of directors. In 1991 he served as the president of the Redwood Region Logging Conference, president of Concerned Citizens of Arcata in 1993, vice president of Adoption Horizons 1992-2003, Pacific Logging Congress member and board director 1992-1999, Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council 2001-2004, President of the Associated California Loggers 2015-2017.He was passionate about good forestry practices and was instrumental in taking ACL to Washington D.C. He provided professional testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives for several years. He also provided Expert Witness testimony on several local court cases.Bob is survived by his wife Cathy of 32 years; daughter Jessyca and husband Andrew of Traverse City, MI; daughter Madelyn and husband Joseph of McKinleyville; son Donald and wife Abi of Hayward; mother Barbara and sister Cynthia of Laguna Hills; brother William and wife Ellie of Pasadena; sister Carol and husband Rex of Orofino, ID.As so many of his colleagues in the logging business, Bob had a very strong work ethic; he was fully dressed for work at 3:30 in the morning, just five days before his passing.He passed at home with his loving daughters and wife beside him. He will be incredibly missed by family and friends. A friend recently reminded us of what a privilege it is to share this journey with someone you dearly love, who dearly loves you.A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Humboldt or Humboldt County Beekeepers Association.