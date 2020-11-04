(1943-2020)

Robert Stanley Burdick came into this world July 14, 1943 and was 1 of 6 children born to the late Robert and Juanita Burdick. He attended Oroville High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He would serve until 1964 and was honorably discharged. He was proud that his grandson's, Michael and Zachery, would follow his footsteps and serve our country in the Army and Navy.During the 1960's the timber industry was in full swing in Humboldt County. His first job was working on the 'green chain" at one of many mills located on the Hoopa Indian Reservation. It was here where he would find his wife, Susan "tweet" Peters, and spend the next 54 years together. They added two children to the family in Roberta (Robyn) and Charles (Gooch).In 1972 he would move the family to McKinleyville and attend College of the Redwoods. He received certificates in diesel heavy equipment technology and welding. His journey had just begun for him to be an accomplished welder/fabricator. He worked for B&T Hydraulics in Eureka until his retirement. His notable achievements included the mechanical support in the blockbuster films "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park".He retired in Salyer and lived a very simple tranquil life. He and his wife would spend years hiking, camping, gathering wood, water and gardening. His favorite dog, Mark, was always thrilled to just go for a ride. The fall/winter months Bob would be glued to the television to cheer on his beloved 49ers.He fought cancer, survived multiple heart attacks, endured dialysis treatments, but on October 29, 2020 he took his last breath with his wife by his side. We would like to thank all the people for their prayers as it gave us more time for him to be with us.Robert was preceded in death by his brother George Burdick and sister Emma Tuttle. He is survived by his sisters Beverly Miller (Ike), and Georgia Honroth, his brother Clifford (aka Skip) and wife Mary. His surviving children include Robyn (Barry), Kathy, Charles, and Walt McKinnon (Barbara). His two grandchildren are Michael and Zackery Roth, and great grandson Dominic Roth.Special thanks to: Dr. Allen Matthews and the dialysis team at Fresenius Eureka, Davila dialysis of Redding, Dr. Palmer Surgical Specialist, and Dr, Cramer St. Joseph's ER.Very special thanks to Cindy Silva for her support for both our Mom and Dad. Additional relatives Kristin, Amber, Merry and Sherri we say "thank you".Funeral arrangements are through Paul's Mortuary in Arcata with viewing on Wednesday November 4th between 4pm-6pm. Graveside services will be held at the VFW cemetery in Willow Creek at 1pm on November 5, 2020. This will be a very private ceremony as we adhere to CDC guidelines during this pandemic.