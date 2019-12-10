|
|
ROBERT STARK
1948-2019
Robert Lynn Stark was born to his loving father and mother James and Carolyn on September 6th, 1948 in Long Beach, California. He was full of love and light and connected with people wherever he went. Robert lived life fully with a smile on his face, a story to tell, and a joke to laugh about. He made people feel loved and cared for, he would truly do anything for those he loved. Robert was a man of faith and trusted in God no matter the trial. He passed Thursday, December 5th long before we were ready to say goodbye. At the time of his passing Robert was held in the hearts of many – his dear wife Trisha, his sister Paula and her family, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, along with a community of countless friends that evidenced the quality of man he always was. We love you Robert; Papa; Bubba; you are with us in all we do and always will be. We see you in the sunlight on the Redwoods, the water of the river, and the trail of stone you lovingly laid before us. May the peace you gave us all in this life be extended to you in this next journey.
Memorial Service to be held Thursday December 12 at 5:30 p.m., at the Fieldbrook Fire Station.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 10, 2019