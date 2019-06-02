Resources More Obituaries for ROBERT BURCHIT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROBERT WILLIAM BURCHIT

Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBERT WILLIAM BURCHIT



12-19-1941 - 4-15-2019

Robert "Bob" Burchit was born in Fullerton, California on December 19, 1941. He went home to be with his heavenly Father on April 15, 2019, in Bentonville, Arkansas at Circle of Life Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

He was raised in Fullerton and attended Ford Elementary, Wilshire Jr. High and Fullerton Union High School. He graduated from Whittier College in 1963 and did graduate work at Cal State Fullerton.

Bob taught music and English at Wilshire Jr. High from 1963-1966. He was the first former student to be hired to teach in the district. He taught music and history at Monte Vista High School in Whittier, California from 1966-1969. During this time, he continued to work for Turntable Records on weekends and vacations from 1960-1971. He joined Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as a salesman in 1969. He qualified for Million Dollar Round Table his first full year in business, 1970. He was promoted to Sales Manager in Covina, California in 1971. Bob continued his success in the insurance business for many years.

In 1977, Bob and his family decided to move to Eureka, California to be closer to where his mother and father lived in Florence, Oregon. Bob was the Metropolitan Life Branch Manager for Northern California. In 1984 he joined Matsen Insurance Brokers as the Senior Vice President and he never retired. This describes what Bob did over the years to support his family and he loved every minute of it. Bob believed in being the very best you can be in serving others, but Bob was so much more than this.

Bob was always involved in music. He sang in a high school ensemble, Eight Men of Song, and Whittier College Chord Poets. He also sang in a Barbershop quartet associated with the Humboldt Harmonaires called The Outstanding Bills for many years. Bob conducted many church choirs in Southern and Northern California. He also conducted honor choirs. Bob really had fun being a part of Humboldt Light Opera Company. He played Mayor Shinn in The Music Man twice, and Nicely Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls. Bob continued throughout his life singing gospel and worship and praise music along with playing the piano in church.

Bob also enjoyed being a member of organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community and beyond. For 42 years he was a member of Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, Ingomar Club, and Elks Club. Bob was so blessed to be a part of working with Adult Teen Challenge of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties.

Bob loved traveling to see other parts of the world. He also enjoyed reading and cooking, especially for large crowds. The last five years his travel was mostly for medical care and to see his children and grandchildren. Although, he was able to squeeze in two trips to Mexico, a river cruise down the Danube, and a family trip to New Orleans.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, William A. Burchit, and his mother, Vivian L. Burchit. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane, his brother, James Burchit, his children Richard William, Robert James, Richelle Dyette, Shelly-Ann and William Walter Burchit, and nine grandchildren.

To put it simply, Bob loved life. He loved God, his family and friends, his country, his dog, Mitsy, and the Dodgers and Rams. All who knew him were blessed.

Please join the family in celebrating Bob's life on June 8th, 11:00 am at First Church of the Nazarene, 2039 E St., Eureka, CA. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Adult Teen Challenge of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries