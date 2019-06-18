ROBIN

LEANNE CUMMINGS

Robin Leanne Cummings was born to Robert and Sue West in Glendora, California on August 1, 1953. On May 28, 2019 at the age of 65 she passed away peacefully at her home after a valiant battle with Cancer.

Robin attended Novato High School, graduating in 1970 where a blind date led her to the love of her life, Bill Cummings. They were married in September of 1972. She & Bill owned and operated the family business Cummings Electrical, for 40 years.

She is survived by her parents Bob and Sue West, husband Bill Cummings, brothers Bob West Jr (Pam), Jim West (Carol), Nick West and her special aunt Lerona Webster. Children Jesse Cummings (Kat) and Stacy Watkins (Curt). Grandchildren Russell Kadle, Emilee Cummings, Wyatt Cummings, Evan Watkins and Erin Watkins. She is preceded in death by her sister Patty.

Robin developed a love of camping at an early age and Yosemite was a family favorite. She & Bill were always up for an adventure and would jump in their Viper, Harley or camper and enjoyed trips throughout her life with friends and family up and down the coast exploring beaches, lighthouses, covered bridges and the occasional quilt shop.

Above all Robin was most proud of her children and grandchildren; she once told Bill that no matter how bad your day is, seeing the grandkids fixes everything.

Funeral and graveside services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 1:00 PM at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Street, Santa Rosa 95404. A Reception will follow at the home of Victor and Joyce Cabral at the conclusion of the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in in Robin's name.