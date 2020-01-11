Home

Rochelle Marquardt


1939 - 2019
Rochelle Terese Marquardt, 80, passed away peacefully on December 27th, 2019 in her home in McKinleyville, California. Born in Los Angeles on July 7, 1939 to Durward and Teresa Turner, she was raised in El Segundo by her mother Teresa along with her sister Sharon and younger brother Tommy, since deceased. She graduated from El Segundo High School and with her first husband lived in Manhattan Beach for over 25 years where she raised three children - Tamara, Scott, and Christine. In 1981, she found the love of her life Jim Marquardt, and the next year they married and moved to Mendocino, California. She loved to cook and entertain and she and Jim owned and operated The Seagull Restaurant in Mendocino for several years.
After the restaurant she learned to play the piano and worked closely with the local hospital foundation. In 2006 they moved to McKinleyville, California. She was devoted Catholic and volunteered her time at the local hospital and schools. She loved to pay all the past due lunch accounts at the schools she volunteered at. She later took up golf and she and Jim traveled and played whenever they could. She loved art and studied in her 70's to become an excellent watercolor painter. She has left a legacy of beautiful paintings for her family and friends to enjoy.
Rochelle is survived by her husband Jim, her sister Sharon Pedace, her children Tamara Kostan, Scott McCallum, and Christine Goodin, and seven grandchildren Ashlyn, Daniel, Nicole, Mary, Oliver, Tara, and Trevor. Those people she touched in her life will always remember her kindness, patience, and love. She will truly be missed, but her spirit will carry on.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
