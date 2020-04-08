|
|
ROD CRANSTON
1951- 2020
Jesus said, "I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no one comes to the Father, but by me."
John Rodney Cranston was born July 6, 1951, to parents Fred and Bonnie Cranston. His older sister, Carol, and older brother, Rick, were joined by younger sister, Claudia, to complete this uniquely talented family.
Most of Rod's early life was spent in Northern California, especially in Humboldt County. Rod graduated from Arcata High School in 1969, and received a Bachelor Degree in Speech from Seattle Pacific University. In Rod's mid teens, his passion for ping pong, basketball and water skiing, led him into close friendships with kids who attended Arcata First Baptist Church, just a block or two from his house. Through those friendships, Rod invited Jesus Christ into his heart, and began the journey of following Jesus in the Christian walk. It was a Way of Faith that led to transforming relationships within Rod's family, and an impact on people around the community, in California, and around the world.
At age 32, Rod met Lynne, his life partner, soulmate, and sister in faith, and were married one year later, on March 25, 1985. Together, Rod and Lynne walked in concert with Jesus for the last 35 years. Lynne was Rod's highest joy in this life, and he made his aim to honor Lynne each and every day, truly representing Christ and the Church through their marriage.
Rod spent several years in Missionary service in several countries in Eastern and Western Europe where he discovered a special gift for languages. At one point, Rod's proficiency with Russian appeared to open an opportunity to focus on the Russian language and the Russian culture as a long-term career. However, the Lord had other plans for Rod, and he returned to California where he applied his language skill to teaching English, acquiring a Certificate to teach English as a Second Language. After teaching ESL to children and adults for several years, Rod widened his teaching skills to the multiple subject elementary school setting, then returned to Arcata where he received his Teaching Credential in 1988. Rod taught Elementary school in El Monte, California, where he and Lynne flourished for 20 years. After illness necessitated retirement, Rod sought various opportunities where his gifts and passion for the Gospel and Lynne's career as a Marriage and Family therapist could merge. Eventually, Rod and Lynne arrived in the Monterey-Carmel area, where Rod briefly resumed teaching elementary school. Later, as an ESL Instructor at Pacific Grove Adult School to immigrating peoples from many continents, Rod found an outlet for ministry and teaching. As Rod nurtured many people in adapting to life in America, he also shared the love of Jesus with personal kindness and acceptance, good humor, and complete genuineness. Rod again became immersed in the work, the people, the environment, telling Lynne often, "I love it here, I am so happy, I never want to leave this place." But the Lord had an even better place ready for Rod.
Rod Cranston was promoted to Heaven on Feb. 13, 2020, with his wife and family and friends present to confirm Rod's testimony of faith. He was unafraid of the next part of the journey, for He knew the Way of Jesus, he relied on the Truth of God's Word, and he could sense the reality of Eternal Life long before he joined Jesus in the Heavenly Kingdom. Rod Cranston is enjoying the children of God, the peoples of many nations, praising God in songs of every heavenly language, earnestly engaging in conversations with the great cloud of witnesses, happily awaiting our reunion around the table of the Lamb as the perfected Bride of Christ.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 8, 2020