1959 - 2019
Roderick White, resident of Fortuna, California passed away at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California Friday, November 16, 2019.
Roderick was born to Lynn and Nolan White at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California December 31, 1959.
Roderick is survived by his daughters, Aubrey White and Ashley Pollahite in Auburn, California and Alysea White in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his father Nolan White of Fortuna; brother James White of Eureka, brother Kenneth White of Santa Anna, California, nephews David White, Justin White, Colby White of Eureka, Jerrod White of Fortuna and Rose Lynn White of Emmet, Idaho.
Roderick is predeceased by his mother Lynn White and brothers David, Andrew and Jeffery White as well as both maternal and paternal grandparents; Lillian and Lloyd Shepherd of Chico and Rose and Luther White of Etna California.
There are no present plans to have a service of any kind at this time. Sometime after the holidays, there will be a gathering of friends and family in Auburn California, for a Celebration of Life.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 1, 2019
