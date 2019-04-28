Resources More Obituaries for Rodger Osburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rodger David Osburn

Obituary Condolences Flowers RODGER DAVID OSBURN



Rodger David Osburn was born and raised in San Diego, passed away peacefully at his home on November 7th, 2018, in McKinleyville, California. He was 76.

Rodger attended local San Diego city schools including John Adams Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, Herbert Hoover High School and San Diego City College. From a young age, he had a wide variety of interests and talents. Rodger lettered as a junior and senior on the varsity football team. As a senior, he was also on the Annual Staff as the Art Editor and Sports Editor.

Following college, Rodger was employed by General Dynamics for several years prior to serving for six years with the US Army's "E Troop" of the 111th Armored Calvary National Guard Unit in San Diego, CA. Upon discharge from active duty, Rodger worked for many years with the Otis Elevator Company as a journeyman elevator repair technician.

This picture shows Rodger getting ready to wax up his surfboard while enjoying the beach with friends. Besides surfing, Rodger enjoyed music; particularly of the folk and jazz genres, and taught himself to play the guitar and sing. Other passions included his interest in art (oil painting & drawing) and debating social issues. A big part of Rodger's love of the ocean was sailing. His overseas adventures took him across much of the world, with long stints of charter assignments in the Caribbean Sea, passing through the Panama Canal to sailing the waters off New Zealand and Australia. One very memorable charter was sailing the Red Sea and through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean Sea. Much of his ocean travel was shared on board the yacht "Decision" with his sister, brother in law, and nephew.

More recently, Rodger resided in northern California, McKinleyville, to live with his sister, Carolyn. During retirement, he became an avid reader and gardener and stayed in touch with many friends scattered throughout California. Rodger was predeceased by his parents, father John and mother Carolyn, and his sister Carolyn. He is survived by his nephew Jason and his niece, Wendy. Rodger will be dearly missed by his many friends and remaining family. His affable nature, adventurous spirit, and awe-inspiring life stories made him a joy to spend time with.