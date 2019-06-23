Resources More Obituaries for RODNEY PHILLIPS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RODNEY PHILLIPS

1932 - 2019

It is with great sorrow that the Phillips family announces the passing of Rodney "Papa" Phillips. He was a gracious husband, a loyal and generous father, and an adventurous grandpa and great-grandpa. He was born the eighth and last child to Sigrid Phillips on January 30, 1932, and his family was all waiting to welcome him home on June 10, 2019.

Rodney lived locally his whole life moving between Freshwater and Loleta, and everywhere in between. When he was grown, he joined the army and was stationed in Japan. After an honorable discharge, he came home and got a job with the Railroad. On Valentine's Day, he went out on a blind date with who turned out to be the love of his life, Darlene Hodgson (Phillips). They eloped 6 months later in Reno. Within a few years, they started a family, consisting of 3 children: Denise, Kevin and Brenda Phillips, all of Eureka. He began working for Pacific Bell, which became his lifelong work. Rod and Darlene enjoyed all of the parties and luncheons they attended.

Rodney started Abalone diving with a few of his brothers, which quickly became a lifelong tradition of camping and fun for both family and friends. He was also an avid golfer with brother Calvin and their son's Kevin and Brian. Rod and Darlene took their family on great adventures every summer. Once the kids were grown they continued to travel, becoming "snowbirds" in Mesa, Arizona. In 1993, two weeks before Rodney was to become a grandpa again, he retired allowing him all the time he wanted to play with them. Darlene and Rod were married 63 and 1?2 years and had a retirement most couples could only dream of.

Rod was preceded in death by his mother Sigrid Phillips and his 7 siblings: Christine, Art, Sydney, George and John Areson, and Calvin and Leonard Phillips, along with all of their wives and husbands. Also by his nephew Brian Phillips, and his good friend Pete Aguire.

Rod is survived by his devoted wife Darlene Phillips, his 3 loving children Denise, Kevin and Brenda Phillips, his grandchildren Kristen Webb, Tayler, Emily and Justin Phillips, his great-grandchildren Danica and Prince Bean, his grandson-in-law Brandon Bean, and his best friend Dave Brazil (who kept him active way into his 80's!), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service was held for immediate family. We wish to thank the exceptional nursing staff at St. Joseph Hospital and Hospice of Humboldt. Papa always felt he was in good hands when away from home. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Humboldt or . Rest in Peace Papa. We all love and miss you! Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019