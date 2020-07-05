Roger Allen Syvertson
Roger Allen Syvertson passed peacefully in the care of his family on Friday, June 26, 2020. Despite his long battle with skin cancer, Roger lived life fully to the very end. Roger was born in Humboldt County, California on December 8, 1955. Like his older brother, who passed before him, he discovered his love for nature from his dad. Roger appreciated and respected the gifts nature provided and he became an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He was passionate about the lessons of nature. He appreciated what nature provided and loved introducing his family and friends to camping, fishing, hunting, and the gifts of the great outdoors. He found himself most at peace in nature.
From a young age, Roger was infatuated with all things mechanical. Roger believed that everyone should understand the intricacies of how things worked, from changing a tire to rebuilding an engine. Any discussion related to mechanical issues was an educational experience with Roger. As an adult, he moved to Redding, California where he worked as an apprentice in a refrigeration, heating, and air conditioning business that he eventually owned. While in Redding, he married Mitzi Mitchell and raised three amazing children, Josh, Kayla, and Garrett Syvertson. Years later, he had the pleasure of raising a stepdaughter, Kari Piazza, and two grandchildren, Carmelo Maggio IV, and Cora Piazza-Gosselin.
Upon retirement, he discovered a passion for cooking. He became extremely adept and completely self-sufficient. He prided himself on growing his own food and enjoyed canning and homemade cooking. In fact, he became quite the farm-to-table chef before it became popularized today.
His father, Robert Syvertson, his brother, Robert Syvertson Jr., and his good friends, Barney Goddell and Jimmy Stewart preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons and daughter, Joshua, Garrett, and Kayla Syvertson (wife, Devon); his step-daughter Kari, and his grandchildren, Carmelo and Cora; his mother, Janice Syvertson, and his siblings Peggy and Patti Syvertson; his nephews, Sammy Meranda, Nick Syvertson, and his niece, Kelley Kelly.
Roger was a devoted father and exuberant grandfather. He created unforgettable memories with countless individuals that will be shared for generations to come. Rog, you will be deeply missed and impossible to forget and YOU WERE the "Best Buckin" Papa!
Due to COVID, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Squamous and Basil Cell Skin Cancer Center. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/basal-and-squamous-cell-skin-cancer.html