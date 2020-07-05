Roger was the very best papa to my children. He came to every holiday gathering, birthday, and football game. He came to Cora's dance and Christmas recitals. His sensitive side glowed when he gifted her dance leotards, dresses for the first day of kindergarten, and animal critters. The sight of him pulling into the driveway or the sound of his voice coming through the door, elicited sheer joy from Cora & Carmelo.

Papa Roger passed on his mechanical knowledge to his grandson Carmelo, teaching him invaluable skills and how to solve the most complicated small engine issues. He introduced him to the love of dirt bike riding which has become his passion. His lessons, too few of kids get to learn today, has empowered my son to become self-sufficient, independent, and mature beyond his years.

Even though his skin cancer was disfiguring, he did not let it prevent him from living his last years of life to the fullest, with utmost dignity. I admired his courage and strength. We already are missing Papa Roger dearly, but the treasures he shared with my family will allow his spirit to live on for generations.



This picture is of one of his last requests, to bake cookies with "Cora-Dora" as he endearingly called her.

Kari Piazza

Family