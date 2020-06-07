Roger Mitchell "Mitch" Clark
Mitch Clark passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home in Eureka, CA. Mitch was born Sept 4, 1935 to Mitch and Pauline Clark in Cleveland, Ohio. He served in the Army 1953-57 where he was stationed in Germany and Colorado. After his time in the service he worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 1960-1964. Eventually he made his way to Humboldt County where he met the love of his life Ann Deininger, they were married in 1972 and they owned and operated a successful business - Bay West Supply. Mitch and Ann devoted their lives to their business and their employees. Mitch always said that Ann was the brains of the business, but while he was a little rough on the outside, had a huge heart and had a gift for building relationships and he had loyal customers that spanned 5 decades. He was a storyteller and could remember tales from a very young age which he loved to share with his family and anyone who would listen. Mitch and Ann generously contributed to multiple charities to support children and animals throughout their lives.
Mitch is survived by his son Mitch Clark and his wife Sam Clark, three grandchildren – Chelsea Herd, Courtney Clark, Cathleen Huddleston (and their husbands), and 3 great grandchildren - Braedon, Chase, and Emery; his brother Frank Clark and his wife Judy Clark; niece Kimberly Perris and her husband Steve Perris, as well as their children Taylor and Ian; niece Wendy Lind and her husband Jon, and niece Carrie Clark; his sister-in-law Roberta Clark and her daughter Dani Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Humane Society.
Published in Times-Standard on Jun. 7, 2020.