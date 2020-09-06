On Saturday, Aug. 29th @ 1:03am, Roger Scott Moschetti, a loving father, grandfather, and friend passed away in Redding, CA at the age of 67.Roger was born in Eureka, CA on May 3, 1953. He was a successful real estate broker and rental market entrepreneur. Roger was a member of the Elks Club and lived his life to the fullest. he was a generous friend who would help anyone.Roger is survived by his daughter Shelby Moschetti, her fiance Anthony Baker and his grandson Mason Baker, Tamara Marshall, his sister Vicki Hatherill, brother Rollan Moschetti, brother and sister-in-law Randy & Shawn Moschetti, sister and brother-in-law Brenda & Jerry Zwiefelhofer, Shelby's mom Jenny Webster, and Roger also shared a close relationship with Aziza Belhaj.A burial service will be held on Sept. 11th at 10:00am. Due to Covid regulations, it will be limited to close family & friends.A celebration of life will follow. Please contact Shelby @ 530-776-4326 or Jenny @ 530-605-5728 for details.