RONALD ALBERT DAVIS



Ronald Albert Davis, 78, lost his life to COPD on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at his home in Eureka, CA Ron was born to the late George and Viola Davis, June 9th,1940 in Hammond, IN.

Ron was an 82nd Airborne Division Infantry and 101st Airborne [Screaming Eagles] 1958-1965.

Ron also has a degree in Drafting he earned in 1970 from LA SALLE EXTENSION UNIVERSITY CHIAGO.

Ron was married to the late Carol Lee Davis in 1969, and they lived together in Eureka, CA.

Ron was a boilermaker/Fabricator [one of the best in our area].

Ron also loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family too. My sister and I have many memories of Indian Beach Resort. I can remember the Old Box Cars. We did lots of fishing down there. For you old timers you know the spot.

Ron also belongs to the club ECV. Thank You for the help when mom passed.

Ron is survived, by his sister Phyllis Scott of Valporaso, Indiana and his two daughters Regina and Wendy Davis both of Eureka and his two grandsons Reuben Davis and Dakota Frost.

Ron will be missed by many, Our Father is at peace now, and can reunite with our late mother the love of his life. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 2, 2019