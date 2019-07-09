RONALD G KONICKE



Ronald G Konicke went home to Heaven on May 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Bethel Konicke. Also by his siblings Donny, Barbara, Donna, and Dorothy. Ron was born in Indiana in 1933 and moved to the west coast as a young boy. He was an independent logger for many years and then started the family business, Resale Lumber in 1977. He was a member of Timber Heritage Association of Samoa, Ca and Ducks Unlimited. Ron was a private pilot and a member of Redwood Flying Club and the North Coast Aviation Society. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed watching Fox News and always looked forward to going to Blue Lake Casino on senior days. Ron will be waiting in Heaven for his wife Barbara, and his children Ron, David, Cheryl, and Jim. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Roger Konicke. Ron recently gave his life to the Lord at Eureka First Baptist Church. Ron has requested there be no funeral, but there will be a Celebration of Life at the Samoa Cookhouse on July 14th from 2-4 pm, Cake and coffee will be served. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Humbolt. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 9, 2019