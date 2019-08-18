|
RONALD M. ANDERSON
Ron passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2019 in Eureka, California at the age of 65. He was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on October 31, 1953 to father, Ariel M. Anderson and mother, Mary Vaissade Anderson.
Ron's early years were spent in Tulelake, Ca. and Lakeview, Oregon. He moved to Eureka in 1965 and attended Zane Junior High and graduated from Eureka High School in 1971. In 1974, he moved to Toledo, Ohio where he learned the restaurant business, from the bottom up, from his brother-in-law, Gus Nicolaidis.
He returned to Eureka in 1978 and opened Ron's Roadhouse. A few years later he opened 4th Street Connection in downtown Eureka. For many years it was a popular eating place for business associates, friends and families. His last restaurant was Ron's American Bistro.
In 1998 he began a painting career. He was known for his great attention to detail and painted many homes in Humboldt County.
Ron was preceeded in death by his father, Ariel Anderson, mother, Mary Vaissade and step father, Wally Craycroft.
He is survived by his sister, Deborah Nicolaidis of Eureka, Ca and his niece, Nicole Nicolaidis, of Toledo, Oh and his dog, Maverick.
At Ron's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Many thanks for all the calls, cards and visits during this difficult time.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 18, 2019