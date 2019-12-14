Home

Ronald Max Merz


1952 - 2019
Ronald Max Merz Obituary
Ronald Max Merz

1952-2019

Born in Arcata 67 years ago on November 26th, Ronald Max Merz died peacefully at his home on December 9th from glioblastoma.
A man of integrity, he was dependable, strong, and always spoke his truth.
He loved gardening, fishing, football and backpacking. And a good steak!
He graduated from Arcata High and U.C. Davis, returning home to work with his Dad at the Mill on the peninsula. When it shut down, he then worked for 20 years in the Parks Department at the City of Arcata.
He is survived by his wife Karolyn, daughter Shauna (Brandon), sons Chris (Kayla), Dan (Mary), grandsons Mason and Trenton, brothers Tom (Susan), Mark, the mother of his children Danelle, and several close friends. He will be dearly missed.
No service is planned.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 14, 2019
