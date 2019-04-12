Resources More Obituaries for RONALD RIEKE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RONALD RIEKE

Ronald Allen Rieke came into this world on April 30, 1958. Over the last few years Ron was challenged with multiple health issues. However, he was able to fulfill his wish to peacefully pass away with family by his side in his dream bedroom built by his lifetime friend Rick Coons on March 16, 2019.

Ron was a lifetime resident of Humboldt County, graduating from Eureka High in 1976. He was a talented auto body mechanic often taking totaled vehicles and making them just like new. Ron worked on cars until his health no longer permitted. In addition to his family, Ron loved to fish. He fished both commercial and sport at a young age and throughout his adult life.

Ron joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles on July 12, 2007 and was an active member until his health prevented him from volunteering. He was a trustee for many years as well as being on the Building Maintenance Committee. He helped at many of the FO.O.E. functions by cooking, cleaning, shopping and occasionally transporting elders or other members. He enjoyed the annual Eagle/Clamper Easter Egg Hunt, often coordinating the event. Ron was a well=known member of the E.C.V. Chapter 101. He was an active member working his way through the chairs-from Hangman to Humbug. He was a proud Dead Salmon and will be dearly missed by his Red Shirted Brethren.

Some of Ron's most recent enjoyable moments were spent with his dogs Buddy & Sissy. They were his best friends who stuck by his side until he passed. Riding his Harley was his pride and joy. One of his 2019 New Year's resolutions was to ride his Harley to visit his cousin Andy in Las Vegas.

Ron is survived by his mother RoseAnn Cooney, son Ron Rieke II, daughter Tiffanie Rieke, brothers Kenny (Diane), Jack (Michele) and Lynn (Jevonne). Ron is survived by his beloved grandchildren Shyanne, Harley, Rose, Athina, Bentley, Margaret, Ron Rieke III, Orion and Isaiah. Ron is survived by his estranged wife Melony Miller and many more family and friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his oldest daughter Amber Rieke, father Lynn Rieke, stepfather Vern Cooney and longtime friend Ross Algere.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 1:01 pm at the Manila Community Center, 1611 Peninsula Drive, Manila. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 12, 2019