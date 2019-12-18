|
ROSANNA PENNINGTON
1925-2019
Led by the Spirit, Rosanna Pennington went home to her Lord on December 16, 2019. She was born on October 1, 1925 in Struble,
Iowa, and grew up in southern California. She married Harold Pennington in 1945, and together they had three children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her daughter Nancy Setterlund, and daughter-in-law Carol Pennington. She is survived by her daughter Susan and husband Duane Rigge, her son J. Scott Pennington and his partner Dana Wilson, and son-in-law Don Setterlund. She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. The family thanks Hospice of Humboldt for their loving care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3230 Harrison Ave., Eureka on January 18, 2020 at 1 pm. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of Humboldt or a .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 18, 2019