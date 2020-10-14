1/1
Rose Mary Scott
1960 - 2020
Rose Mary Scott

Rose Mary Scott went with the Lord On September 30, 2020 after 60 years of life. She was a resident of Blue Lake 57 years. Rose was a graduate of Blue Lake Elementary and Arcata High Schools. Rose enjoyed caring for cats, walking on the beach, landscaping her yard, and going to Casinos.
Rose is preceded in death by her father Paul Jimenez, brothers Richard, and Jimmy and sister Sandra.
She is survived by her partner Rick Damassa, mother Pauline, brothers Pablo & Vicki of Arcata, Robert & Heather of Cottonwood, Mario & Kathy of Santa Rosa, and sister-in-law Heidi of Sacramento along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Due to family wishes and Covid 19 there will be no memorial service.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, staff, and chaplain for their care and compassionate support at St. Joseph Hospital.
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction
2 Corinthians 1:3,4

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
