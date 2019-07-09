RUBEN R. SEGURA



Ruben R. Segura passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6th at the age of 82.

Ruben was born on May 15th 1937in Guanajuato City, Mexico. His mother Otilia and newborn sister died in childbirth two years later. His father David then died of tuberculosis and Ruben became orphaned at the age of nine along with his sister, Gloria.

After being sponsored to attend school in the United States, Ruben attended Eureka High and made many cherished lifelong friends.

After graduation in 1958, Ruben attended Humboldt State College and in 1960 he was drafted into the US Army. After military service, Ruben worked for Simpson Plywood Company and then joined the local Carpenters Union. He also worked as a Volunteer Fireman from Eureka to Ferndale and Fortuna Fire Departments. He was a past President of Ferndale Rotary and was among the longtime pit barbeque masters for Fortuna Rodeo. He loved hunting and watching Giants baseball with longtime partner Paula Gouley of Carlotta.

Ruben leaves behind Paula, dog Wolf, his children: David Segura, Carole Segura and Addie Dunaway all of Eureka; Grandchildren Haley Weeks of Lebanon, Oregon; Oliver Segura of Eureka, Kersten Bachman of Eureka, Piers Bachman of Eureka, Michaela Magallon of Eureka, Jade Segura-Smith of Portland, Oregon, Asa Segura-Smith of Eureka and Great-Grandchildren Zoey, Sophia and Warren Bachman of Eureka.

There will a celebration of life and pot-luck in memory of Ruben at the Ferndale Fireman's Hall on July 27th, 2019 at two pm. There will be a scholarship fund in his memory TBA at the celebration. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 9, 2019