Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Conrad


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Conrad Obituary
RUSSELL CONRAD


1920-2019

Russell Francis Conrad, born February 24, 1920, in Cranbrook, BC, died
November 16, 2019, in McKinleyville, California.
Russ was as vibrant his last week on earth as he was his entire life. He was outgoing, athletic, and adventurous. He is survived by his children, Lindsey, Lisa, Lauren, & Maya, grandchildren Aren, Sarah, Olivia, Amelia, great-grandchildren, Riley & Devin.
A private service was held at Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, Arcata. A celebration of life will take place in spring 2020 at Moonstone Beach.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -