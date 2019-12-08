|
|
RUSSELL CONRAD
1920-2019
Russell Francis Conrad, born February 24, 1920, in Cranbrook, BC, died
November 16, 2019, in McKinleyville, California.
Russ was as vibrant his last week on earth as he was his entire life. He was outgoing, athletic, and adventurous. He is survived by his children, Lindsey, Lisa, Lauren, & Maya, grandchildren Aren, Sarah, Olivia, Amelia, great-grandchildren, Riley & Devin.
A private service was held at Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, Arcata. A celebration of life will take place in spring 2020 at Moonstone Beach.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 8, 2019