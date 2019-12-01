Home

1955 - 2019
Russell Louis Hill left this world November 19, 2019 in Eureka, CA. He died suddenly at home after battling several illnesses. Russell was born September 16, 1955 at St. Joseph Hospital. He graduated from Eureka High School in 1973.
Even as a child, Russ was an extraordinarily gifted artist. He learned to be a master carpenter by working with his father. He could, and did, build practically anything. Ruyss was the epitome of a mountain man. He was the happiest up in the hills alone or with his buddies.
Russ was proceeded in death by his father, Eldon Wayne Hill and his brother, Dennis Wayne Hill.
He is survived by his mother, Naomi Jean (Martella) Walters; his sister, Jeanine Marie Hill (Patrick Brown); his nephews, Patrick "Hunter" Brown, Logan Eli Brown, Tyson Charles Brown
(Samantha); his niece, Tessa Maryn Brown; and great nephew, Parker Luca Brown.
Russell also leaves behind his best buddies and partners in crime; Ronnie Wahlund, Roy Shumand and John Aronson.
No services will be held.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 1, 2019
