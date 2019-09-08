|
|
RUTH HARVEY
1923~2019
Ruth Louise Plinke Harvey died July 24, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1923 in Lancaster, Ohio, the first child of George Walter Plinke and Mary Marie Dyson Plinke.
Ruth embraced learning and teaching. She obtained a college degree in 3 years to fulfill a war-time need for teachers. Only weeks after graduation from Valparaiso University in 1944, she began teaching English and Spanish at the high school she had attended. Her brother Tom was one of her first students. Two decades later, Ruth felt privileged to take various college courses just for fun. She supervised student teachers as an instructor at California Lutheran College in the 1970's and also volunteered with the literacy programs in Lake and Humboldt counties beginning in the 1980's. Ruth was an avid reader who participated in many book clubs; she also volunteered for many years at the Serendipity Bookstore of the Humboldt County Library. She attended a variety of Elder Hostel programs. She took (and hosted) an informal class in Greek a few years ago. She was an avid bridge player always eager to improve her skills and share the game with others. A recent hospital stay included bridge with friends.
Ruth met her husband
Joseph Carey Harvey in a class at the University of Wyoming in the summer of 1947. One of their first dates was a fishing trip – she received a bamboo fly rod from him as a wedding present. They married in Lancaster in 1949 and Ruth moved to California. Over the years, Ruth and Joe made homes in Los
Angeles, Carlsbad, Vista, Agoura, Thousand Oaks, Malibu and Middletown. She moved to McKinleyville in 1999 after Joe died. Ruth enjoyed camping and a variety of sports, both as a participant and a spectator. Almost every year included camping trips to the beach, the desert, and the northern Rocky Mountains.
Ruth is survived by her brother Tom of Bemidji, Minnesota, her daughter Lynn Harvey and Lynn's husband Joel of Eureka, her son Bret Harvey and his wife Maggie of Arcata, and their daughter Kate. Ruth's brother Fritz died in 2017.
In recent discussions with family, Ruth expressed much appreciation for three overlapping groups: her
fellow congregants of the
Lutheran Church of Arcata, the staff of Timber Ridge in McKinleyville, and her many friends in Humboldt County.
A memorial will be held on September 21st at 11 am at the Lutheran Church of Arcata.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 8, 2019