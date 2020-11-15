1/
Ryan Dennis Barker
1973 - 2020
Ryan Dennis Barker

Ryan Dennis Barker passed away on September 23rd, 2020. He is survived by his awesome son Brodie Barker and Brodie's girlfriend, Chantal, by his mother Karen and stepfather John Baddeley, and by his father Dennis and stepmother Debbie Barker. He is survived by his sister Tamara Rhoads and her husband, Jason, and by his siblings Lorraine Baddeley, Olivia Baddeley, and Clint Baddeley as well as by his nephews and nieces, Tyler and Jessica Rhoads and Bryce and Audrey Gomes. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Marianne Barker and Harold and Opal McAlister and by his cousin Kale Barker. Ryan was employed at SuddenLink for 18 years and had many great friends there. He loved the woods and looked forward to going hunting every fall. Due to COVID-19 and the fires, his celebration of life will be delayed until next year.

Published in Times-Standard on Nov. 15, 2020.
