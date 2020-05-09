Silas F. Morrison



Silas F. Morrison, a lifelong resident of Humboldt County, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born in Eureka on December 6, 1929 as the eldest son of Eureka attorneys Marc and Elizabeth Morrison. He was a direct descendant of Silas W. Morrison who, records show, was the first Caucasian person to enter Bear River Valley in 1852 where he soon developed a homestead. Silas was involved with brothers Jim and John in 4-H activities raising purebred registered dorset sheep. Silas first attended Nazareth Academy here in Eureka, (now St. Bernards Elementary), and went on to graduate from Eureka Senior High School in 1947. He first attended South Dakota University and then the University of Neuchatel in Switzerland. Upon returning to California, he attended Stanford University where he was awarded a BA in French. He then attended California School of Accounting and soon was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant.

In 1964 while temporarily living in Southern California, he met and married M. Joyce Alumbaugh, a lovely elementary school teacher. They soon, together with Silas Marc (SiMarc) Morrison, his older son from a previous marriage, moved to Eureka to start his CPA practice.

For office space, Silas bought and soon rebuilt the 1908 Myrtle Avenue Hose #7 Company of the Eureka Fire Department building that had fallen into disrepair. He retired as CPA in 2011.

Among his many community activities, he became a Charter member of the North Coast Kiwanis Club and received numerous awards including recognition of 53 years of perfect attendance. He had served as Secretary and then President of that organization. As a result of his experiences with his own special needs son, Silas was passionate about the rights of people with developmental disabilities. He served as President of the Council on Developmental Disabilities in 1977 and 1978. He also was involved in establishing the Redwood Coast Regional Center where he served as Secretary for 2 years and then as President from 1990 to 1994.

His earliest established hobbies involved local Model Railroad Club. In addition, he had purchased while living in the Los Angeles area, a brand new 1966 Dodge Charger that resulted in his and Joyce's many trips across the country attending car shows held by the Dodge Charger Registry where he earned many awards.

Silas was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Silas Marc (SiMarc) Morrison, and Joyce, his wife of 50 plus years.. He is survived by his son Norman Lafe Morrison (Sharon) and his granddaughter Jaime Morrison. He is survived also by his brothers Jim (Gay) Morrison and John (Beverly) Morrison, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

No formal services will be held but entombment will take place in the Morrison family plot in the Ferndale Cemetery at a future date.

The family notes Special Thanks to the entire staff at Frye's Care Home, Amber Flowers FNP, Eureka Senior Center, and the comfort the family derived from Doctor Lei Han, his attending physician at the time of his death.

In remembrance, the family suggests donation to the Humboldt Area Foundation, Elizabeth J. Morrison Memorial Scholarship Fund to assist women applicants to attend law school.



