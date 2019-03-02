Resources More Obituaries for SAMULE GREGERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SAMULE GREGERSON

Samuel M. Gregerson lost his valiant fight against leukemia on Saturday, February 16th 2019 in Austin, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was born in Webster, South Dakota, the third of five children. His family relocated to El Cajon, Ca when he was a teen. He spent many happy summers working as a camp counselor for the YMCA before traveling north to attend college at Humboldt State University.

He worked at the Arcata Recycling Center and as a carpenter, cabinetmaker, and woodworker. In 1979 Sam married his wife, Connie and together they built their beautiful shop and home on Trillium Lane in Bayside, Ca. Sam and Connie took great pride in developing their property and hosted several "barn-raising" style work parties.

Sam introduced his children, Bryce and Molly, to the rewarding experiences of woodworking; they spent many hours in their dad's shop working on projects and gaining confidence using tools. This knowledge continues to serve them today and will continue into the future.

He, Connie, and their children also enjoyed backpacking, bonfires, canoeing, and hikes on the beach. He loved swimming in the river, walking around the marsh, and traipsing through the woods and he passed on this connection to nature to his children. He later embraced a new passion, birdwatching. He was fortunate to be a crewmember on sailing expedition from San Francisco to Costa Rica. He returned with many wonderful stories about the exotic birds he observed in the jungle. He was excited to identify birds and also translated his woodworking talent to bird carving.

Sam was an avid reader and was also interested in gardening, beekeeping, marquetry, and mycology. He will be remembered for carrying on his Norwegian heritage by making his fruit soup and lefse every Christmas.

Sam was a devoted son, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He and Connie recently moved from Bayside to Austin, Tx to be closer to be closer to their son, Bryce, daughter in law, Pam, and new baby granddaughter, Chrissy. He was thrilled to be a full time "Far Far ( Grandfather in Norwegian)." The move also allowed them to be closer to the expert care of the medical staff at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston Tx. Through their efforts and access to new clinical trials, Sam was able to have more time with his family and granddaughter. Her giggles, squeals, and smiles brought him so much comfort and joy.

Sam is survived by his mother, Ruth, his wife, Connie, their children, Dr. Bryce Gregerson and Molly Gregerson (Pam), and his granddaughter, Christine Ava Gregerson. He also leaves behind siblings, Gwen (Russel), Erlene (Larry), Becca (Jim), and Scott (Kelly), as well as many nieces and nephews and loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester, and dear friend, Carl Neilsen.

Sam will be missed by many friends and neighbors and there will be an opportunity to celebrate his life at the Bayside Community Hall on August 3rd, 2019. In Sam's memory, please consider donating blood to your local blood bank or take a walk outside and enjoy the birds. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 2, 2019