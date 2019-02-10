SANDRA KORBLY (MIGNERY)



On Sunday, January 13, 2018, Sandra Korbly (Mignery), loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 69. She passed away in Miranda, at her home after a short illness. She was the daughter of Richard and Mae Mignery (both deceased). She is survived by her children: sons Eric and Richard Korbly (fiancee Nikki Dance), daughter Sierra Korbly (husband Eddie Sotelo), along with her grandchildren Jace Sotelo and Aries Korbly, brother Scott Mignery and sister Pamela Connelly (Mignery), and stepbrothers Randy and Bruce Harris. She was an art teacher of LaPort Middle School for many years before retirement in 2017. She was born in Michigan City, Indiana on July 11, 1949. She attended Elson High School and Ball State University. She is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, parents, and niece Belinda Mignery.

Her celebration of life will be held at the Miranda grange on March 2, 12-4pm