Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 895-5111
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Impact Christian Fellowship
Kerrville, CA
Interment
Following Services
Garden of Memories Cemetery
1974 - 2020
Sandra Thomason Obituary
SANDRA THOMASON



1974-2020

Sandra Lynn Thomason, 45, of Ingram, Texas passed from this life on February 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Impact Christian Fellowship in Kerrville. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 12, 2020
