SANDRA THOMASON
1974-2020
Sandra Lynn Thomason, 45, of Ingram, Texas passed from this life on February 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Impact Christian Fellowship in Kerrville. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home. The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 12, 2020