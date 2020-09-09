Sara Guy Kavich
Sara Guy Kavich passed away on August 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Sara was born on February 21, 1934 in Austin, Minnesota, growing up on the farm with her parents, 4 brothers and her dear sister Jean.
Sara graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Home Economics in 1956, later she earned a Master's Degree from Boston University of Theology and a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Montana State. She began her career as the Program Director for the YWCA at the University of Kansas in 1956 and ended her YWCA career as Executive Director for the YWCA in Black Hawke County, Iowa from 1980-88 overseeing a major renovation of the YWCA building. In 2000, the Black Hawke County YWCA awarded her the initial Outstanding Former Employee Award for her outstanding work at the YWCA and her community involvement.
In the summer of 1965, Sara met Larry Kavich during a YWCA World University Service Asian Seminar in Bombay, India and they married in 1966. During the next several years, they lived and worked in a variety of locations: Bozeman, MT; Pittsburg, PA; and Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and Cedar Falls, IA.
In 1989, Sara and Larry moved to Humboldt County and built a home in Big Lagoon. Sara worked as the Executive Director for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Northwest for the next few years. After retiring, she kept busy assisting with the Big Lagoon Water District, church services in Trinidad and working with Larry at his Consultants for Global Solutions Project. She and Larry enjoyed traveling worldwide as well as vacationing summers in Mt. Meadows, Wyoming. They often traveled to visit the Guy family as well as many friends throughout the United States.
In 2006, Larry and Sara set out for a new adventure, moving to Springfield, Oregon. After Larry passed away in 2016, Sara returned to Eureka in 2017 to be closer to family and friends. Sara moved into Alder Bay Assisted Living where she remained in good spirits despite her declining health. As we reflected back on Sara's life, we noted that Sara was a product of her upbringing; doing the right thing, doing your duty, believing in the goodness of others and having a strong moral code. She was devoted to her own faith, family, friends, self, and the betterment of humankind while maintaining her mid-western values of simplicity, honesty, strength and steadfastness. She was never verbose, loud, vain or selfish, but she spoke her mind when a sensible, calm and clear direction was needed, not simply to echo the words of others. She had a strong sense of duty, putting others needs before her own and was a leader in women's rights, social justice and progressive leadership before it was fashionable.
During her long struggle with Parkinson's disease, it was no surprise that she maintained her usual grace, strength of character and positive outlook. She greeted friends, family, and care providers with her beautiful smile. She was an inspiration and example of how to handle adversity in life to us all.
Her life took her too many places, but she never forgot where she had come from, the family farm and the entire Guy family who she loved so dearly. Sara leaves behind members of the Guy and Kavich Family as well as many friends. No service is planned, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
We would like to thank Alder Bay Assisted Living staff for their wonderful care of Sara as well Jennifer Nolen, Peggy Brown, and Hospice volunteers and staff.
Donations can be made to YWCA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters or a charity of your choice
.