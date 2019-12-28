|
|
SHARALEE WRIGLEY
1937-2019
Sharalee Sigrid Ohlson Wrigley was born in San Diego, on August 18, 1937 to John and Edith Ohlson.
In 1957, Sharal met Tom at UCSF, where he was in dental school and she was in dental hygiene school.
Sharal graduated UCSF, in 1959. That year, Sharal married Tom, on summer solstice, on her mother's front lawn, in El Cajon.
Sharal worked as a dental hygienist for 15 years, in Eureka, for local dentists and for 20 years by her dentist husband's side.
Like her mother, who was a superb gardener, Sharal started gardening little by little, and ended up enjoying it. She was very artistic with size and color. She took over the south garden and kept it beautiful at all times.
She enjoyed the outdoors, walking and birding, led the world birding, going to China, Central and South America, Australia and Africa. She always took her binoculars with her.
Sharal loved traveling, finding India to be the place most different than where she lived and where she had ever been. She first started to travel without Tom, when she went to trek the Himalayas with Kathleen Timm, who became one of her primary travel partners thereafter.
She loved to play tennis up until she got sick in 2017, and played in the bell choir until October this year. When Sharal was in the hospital, at UCSF, she said she was going to miss ringing the bells in church this Christmas.
She served as a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka, and cared for two community elders: Merle for 25 and Sylvie for ten years. She'd drive them to errands and appointments, and advocated for them.
She was a proud P.E.O. service club member. She was an avid bridge player, where she said: "That's where I learned things."
Sharal was the family's biggest sports fan, watching the 49ers games until the third day before she passed.
She passed away from leukemia after being treated for it for 20 months. She died happy with no regrets, peacefully at home - surrounded by family.
Sharal was a very determined human. She would always listen to her children and was very positive about their goals and dreams. They remember her as somebody who tried to fit in one more thing every day—even though she did not have time for it. Her grandchildren remember her as being a very loving and understanding person.
Sharal was preceded in death, by her only sibling Marilyn Ohlson. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Tom Wrigley and three sons John Wrigley (Ali O. Lee), Theodore Wrigley (Adrianna Jimenez), Joe Wrigley (Suzanne Dehne) and three grandchildren whom she dearly loved and traveled with: Skyler Wrigley, Maxfield Wrigley, and Stian Dehne Wrigley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt, UCSF Hospital, and St. Joseph Hospital, in Eureka, for the great medical care.
A celebration of her life is being planned for January 2020. There will be an internment of her ashes at the family ranch. In lieu of sending flowers, Sharal requested donations be sent to the Humboldt Botanical Garden.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 28, 2019